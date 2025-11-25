Canada’s long-awaited LNG sector is taking shape, with the first export terminal operating and construction well underway on two more major projects.

Here’s a look at recent company photos showing progress on LNG Canada, Woodfibre LNG and Cedar LNG, laying the groundwork for an industry that will strengthen Canada’s role in global natural gas markets.

LNG Canada

Canada’s first LNG export facility has been operating for nearly five months, with regular shipments sailing to Asia.

According to the Canada Energy Regulator (CER), as of September 2025 the terminal had exported more than 38 billion cubic feet of natural gas, or about two days worth of Canada’s total natural gas production.

The LNG Canada project in Kitimat, B.C. began production from its second processing unit, known as a train, in November 2025. Photo courtesy LNG Canada

LNG Canada is located on the B.C. coast about a 14-hour drive from Vancouver. Photo courtesy LNG Canada

The CER reports six shipments from LNG Canada to Korea, three to China and two to Japan. Photo courtesy LNG Canada

In October 2025, representatives from LNG Canada presented the award for not-for-profit of the year at the Kitimat Chamber of Commerce’s Business Excellence Awards ceremony. Photo courtesy LNG Canada

Woodfibre LNG

Construction is more than halfway complete on the Woodfibre LNG project near Squamish, B.C.

Designed to export the equivalent of about 280 million cubic feet of natural gas per day, Woodfibre remains on schedule to start up in 2027, according to Enbridge, which holds a 30 per cent stake in the project.

Woodfibre LNG construction started in 2023 and surpassed 50 per cent completion in summer 2025. Photo courtesy Woodfibre LNG

Marine construction at the Woodfibre LNG project site commenced in summer 2025. Photo courtesy Woodfibre LNG

Construction modules have begun arriving at the project site. Photo courtesy Woodfibre LNG

A crew with Woodfibre LNG monitors Mill Creek, a salmon-bearing stream that runs through the project site. Photo courtesy Woodfibre LNG

Cedar LNG

Construction is well underway on the Cedar LNG project, a partnership between the Haisla Nation and Pembina Pipeline Corporation.

Located near the LNG Canada terminal in Kitimat, the floating facility will have capacity to export the equivalent of about 400 million cubic feet of natural gas per day.

Pembina recently reported that Cedar LNG remains on track to begin operations in late 2028.

Right-of-way cleared for crews to ramp up construction of the Cedar LNG pipeline, which will deliver natural gas from the LNG Canada site eight kilometres to the Cedar LNG marine terminal area, June 2025. Photo courtesy Cedar LNG

Aerial view of the Cedar LNG marine terminal area in the early stages of construction in summer 2025. Photo courtesy Cedar LNG

Construction underway on the Cedar LNG pipeline, with the LNG Canada terminal in the background. Photo courtesy Cedar LNG