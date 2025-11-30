Russia calls Ukrainian strikes on CPC and tankers ‘acts of terrorism’

Russia’s foreign ministry said on Sunday that Ukrainian attacks on oil tankers and Caspian Pipeline Consortium (CPC) infrastructure in the Black Sea were “acts of terrorism” that threaten freedom of navigation in the region.

The CPC, which includes Russian, Kazakh and U.S. shareholders, said it had halted operations after a mooring at its Russian terminal on the Black Sea was significantly damaged by a Ukrainian naval drone attack.

Commenting on the attack, the ministry said the targeted facilities were civilian energy infrastructure that play an important role in ensuring global energy security and have never been subject to any international restrictions or limitations.

