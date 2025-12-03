TOP WELL REPORT – October volumes – ARC Resources takes top spot while industry wells in the Montney, Duvernay, Charlie Lake and Dunvegan are all represented

Most production data is out for October. Alberta has reported oil, condensate, and gas; full Alberta NGL data including pentane and marketable gas is due shortly, while Saskatchewan and BC data is complete. While the October data won’t be considered complete quite yet, it is nonetheless worthwhile to show the data as it stands today. Pentane volumes in Alberta will not be represented yet for October which may affect liquids results, and “gas equivalent” volumes will be used instead of “marketable gas” in cases where marketable gas is not yet available. As always, we use calendar day production metrics so these are real volumes produced in the month.

StackDX Intel subscribers can generate these reports for themselves whenever they want, and interact with the wells on the StackDX Intel activity map. Subscribers are able to generate top well reports with more wells, on an overall basis, by formation, by company, by area, or by well type.

Click here for more details on the StackDX suite of software solutions for oil & gas data, including client testimonials and case studies.

TOP 15 OIL/CONDENSATE WELLS (see on StackDX Maps)

Notable oil/condensate wells:

ARC Resources Ltd. once again dominated this month’s Top Well Report, claiming 9 of the top 15 wells , all from its condensate-rich Montney acreage. ARC continues to showcase remarkable consistency and scale, with its leading well producing 1,263 bbl/d of condensate , and five more wells exceeding 1,000 bbl/d .

Spartan Delta Corp. had a strong showing this month, with two Duvernay wells at Pembina landing in the top 15. Spartan’s best well averaged 997 bbl/d of oil , while another produced 957 bbl/d , both demonstrating the liquids-rich potential of the Pembina Duvernay.

Archer Exploration had the top Charlie Lake well in October, with a well at Elmworth producing 978 bbl/d of oil , maintaining the company’s run of strong, consistent Charlie Lake results.

Ovintiv also featured on the list with a Tower Lake Montney well , which averaged 965 bbl/d of condensate and an impressive 6,599 mcf/d of gas — one of the highest gas rates among this month’s oil/condensate leaders.

Whitecap Resources contributed a Karr Montney oil well at 960 bbl/d.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNRL) rounded out the top 15 with a Dunvegan well at Karr, producing 914 bbl/d, the sole Dunvegan well on this month’s list.

Notable natural gas wells:

While this TOP WELL REPORT has just focused on the oil and condensate rates, we would be remiss if we did not mention the 40 mmcf/d monster well drilled by Ovintiv at Sunrise in NEBC. Ovintiv had the top 7 natural gas wells in October.

TOP 15 OIL/CONDENSATE WELLS – October volumes

*partial October data only, AB pentane volumes not yet reported. “Gas equivalent” volumes represented in gas column until “marketable gas” is reported.

**TOP WELL REPORTS generally filter out oil sands/thermal wells, and only consider onshore Canadian production. However, StackDX Intel subscribers can choose their own well types and include or exclude these wells