BOE Report

Discount on Western Canada Select widens again

Railcars holding crude oil The discount on Western Canada Select to North American benchmark West Texas Intermediate futures widened again on Monday.

WCS for January delivery in Hardisty, Alberta, settled at $13.15 a barrel below the U.S. benchmark WTI, according to brokerage CalRock, compared to $12.95 on Friday.

* After spending much of the year in the $9-$11 range, in large part due to the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion which has given Canadian oil producers additional export capacity, the WCS discount has recently widened.

* “We are attributing the wider differential primarily to seasonality,” said Enverus analyst Michael Berger. “Differentials tend to widen into year-end and remain wider through Q1.”

* A discount ranging between $12.50 and $13.50 below WTI is still considered strong pricing for Canadian heavy crude at this time of year, Berger said.

* Oil prices slipped 2% on Monday after Iraq restored production at one of its oilfields which accounts for 0.5% of world oil supply, while investors weighed ongoing talks to end the war in Ukraine.

(Reporting by Amanda Stephenson in Calgary; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)