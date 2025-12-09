Data Centres & Mining Operations Have Shifted the Game of Power

Thankfully A New Breed of Power Producers are Coming onto the Scene

The demand for power production globally is growing exponentially. Electricity demand for data centers worldwide is projected to grow 16% in 2025 and to double by 2030, according to Gartner, Inc., a business and technology insights company.

The forecasts for Canada are no different. This, coupled with aging grid infrastructure, advancements in technology, shifting regulation and community considerations have opened the door for new opportunities as it relates to power generation. Special interest groups, regional players and an array of industrial asset owners are taking note of the new power solutions coming onto the scene from a new breed of intelligent, progressive power producers.

“Ten years ago, Canada’s electric utilities providers could not have imagined we’d be seeing the demand we’re seeing today for data centre power”, says Kevin Capozzi, VP Operations with Radiant Ridge Energy. “It opens the door for providers like us that come in with highly skilled labour, regulatory know-how and an array of technologically advanced hybrid solutions. Unlike others in the space, we know what works best for certain conditions. There’s never a one size fits all,” he says.

Powering the Digital Age

There’s no question that our digital future, be it for AI, machine learning or quantum computing will rely heavily on firm, clean, reliable and sustainable power. Small and large industrial operations are all harnessing more compute power and IT processes within all sectors are transforming at lightning speed.

Today’s power systems require methodically engineered hybrid solutions, integrating the benefits of wind, solar, natural gas and storage, unique to the needs of the specific site, its facilities, and its communities, for today and tomorrow. Radiant Ridge Energy, headquartered in Calgary, Alberta comes with an array of global experience, and a full-on commitment to Canada. The organization has over 2.15 GW of operational assets already in full swing across Asia and Africa and brings global intelligence into every Canadian project.

In Seychelles, Africa, Radiant Ridge Energy modernized a comprehensive power system by integrating waste to energy and wind, producing 500M KWh/year of clean energy for their national grid. This is one of many examples of success.

Tomorrow’s AI clusters, data centres and quantum computing demands will require massive, uninterrupted power. Renewables alone cannot guarantee 24/7 uptime and grid capacity is increasingly limited and slow to expand.

Industrial operators know all too well that grid power alone is not enough for the powering of our compute facilities. As such, Radiant Ridge Energy uses natural gas to deliver that reliability on site. All their equipment, which is modularized in 40 ft ISO seacans, can be installed onsite and removed quickly and safely, without concern.

The Radiant Ridge Energy modular program integrates:

Natural Gas for reliability and rapid response

Smart Controls for optimized dispatch and efficiency

Advanced Storage drawing on multiple engineering formats

Standardized, parallel systems that expand to 100MW + clusters.

Clients love these benefits:

24/7 available power

Reduced carbon footprint

Lower cost of energy over time

Scalable deployment

If you are in any way related to the planning of a data centre, this information below will be of great value to you.

What to look for in a provider:

Ask yourself:

Is the natural gas bought directly at the well or compressor site or is there an added/hidden transportation fee included? Does the vendor offer clear/fixed pricing? Does the company have in-house expertise in land, legal, engineering, and operations onsite or will you be paying to manage the subcontracting of multiple players? Is the company actively seeking gas and sites to work with, optimizing their regional landowner, operator and community relationships in the process? Can the company offer multi-technology solutions, tailoring designs to recognize the unique nature of each project, its region and its players? Are their power solutions modular? scalable? redundant? Are they familiar with permitting in all provinces, including the nuances of permitting and reporting in Alberta’s deregulated market? Will the company manage regulatory administrative tasks – start to finish? Does the company have a vetted methane management plan? Does the company have a solid reputation of working constructively with Indigenous communities and their leaders? Do you have proof that the company is well financed and backed with good credit?

Radiant Ridge Energy offers scalable solutions, generating as little as 10 megawatts and easily scaling to 100 megawatts, or more.

Their site space requires approximately 60 by 40 meters, similar to what you’d see for a compressor site, and uses 2.5 million cubic feet a day to start.

Radiant Ridge comes to the table with a full methane mitigation plan. The company can provide power for compressed air to replace gas powered instrumentation, and in the process remove all methane emissions.

The company handles all the necessary regulatory administrative processes for you (AER, AUC, AEA), including administration with regional counties.

Radiant Ridge Energy offers a partner-driven model, ensuring regulatory alignment, community participation and streamlined execution.

Their shared value collaborative process offers joint development potential, co-developing projects on partner- owned sites, long term power purchase agreements, local contracting and manufacturing and strategic alignment with municipalities, utilities and others in the area, ready to expand hybrid infrastructure as necessary, over time.

And, unlike many, Radiant Ridge is blessed with excellent financing and provides a substantial deposit to producers, to eliminate all credit risk.

The Radiant Ridge Energy team is highly goal driven, with intent to enable energy independence, strengthen local economies, support net-zero transitions and become regional leaders within the next five years. Let’s connect for a discussion!

