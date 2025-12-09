Discount on Western Canada Select at widest point since March

WCS for January delivery in Hardisty, Alberta, settled at $13.55 a barrel below the U.S. benchmark WTI, according to brokerage CalRock, compared to $13.15 on Monday.
* After spending much of the year in the $9-$11 range, in large part due to the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion which has given Canadian oil producers additional export capacity, the WCS discount has recently widened.
* Some analysts have attributed the widening to normal seasonality, while others have pointed to increasing Canadian oil production putting pressure on the differential through increased supply.
* Global prices edged lower on Tuesday after falling 2% in the previous session, with investors keeping a close eye on peace talks to end Russia’s war in Ukraine, concerns about ample supply and a looming decision on U.S. interest rates.
