What the US, Iran, Israel and Pakistan have said about the ceasefire

The United States, Israel and Iran have agreed to a two-week ceasefire, reached with Pakistani mediation, and U.S. and Iranian officials are expected to hold talks on Friday to discuss a long-term settlement.

While Tehran and Washington have agreed to talks, Iran’s 10-point proposals – which U.S. President Donald Trump said offered a “workable basis” for negotiations – show little overlap with a 15-point plan Washington previously put forward, suggesting there will be major gaps to bridge.

For example, Iran’s proposal includes a demand to enrich uranium, which Washington previously ruled out. The 10 points also do not address Iran’s missile capabilities, which Israel and the U.S. have both said must be dramatically curtailed.

Below are what each side involved has said so far about the ceasefire deal:

WHAT DID THE PAKISTANI MEDIATORS SAY?

Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif announced the ceasefire between Iran and the United States on X, saying the two sides agreed to an immediate ceasefire everywhere, including Lebanon, where Israel launched strikes.

The prime minister did not mention either Iran’s 10-point proposals or the U.S. 15-point plan, and his statement made no mention of any agreement with Israel.

One Pakistani official in the region said Iran could expect to secure many of its demands, with a focus on reconstruction, reparations and sanctions relief, but could not expect to secure an agreement on uranium enrichment.

WHAT DID TRUMP SAY AND WHAT WERE THE PAST U.S. PROPOSALS?

In a post on his Truth Social, Trump said U.S. forces would suspend strikes on Iran for two weeks subject to the Islamic Republic agreeing to “the COMPLETE, IMMEDIATE, and SAFE OPENING of the Strait of Hormuz”.

He said the two sides were “very far along with a definitive Agreement concerning Longterm PEACE with Iran, and PEACE in the Middle East”. While he said Iran’s 10-point proposal provided “a workable basis” for talks, he did not list the points and said major issues of past contention had been agreed.

According to Israeli sources, Trump’s 15-point proposal, previously sent to Iran via Pakistan, called ​for removing Iran’s stocks of highly enriched uranium, halting enrichment, curbing its ballistic missile programme and cutting off funding for regional allies.

WHAT IS IRAN’S POSITION?

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi said in a statement that Iran agreed to halt what it termed “defensive operations” if attacks on Iran were halted, based on the U.S. request for talks grounded in Washington’s 15-point proposal and Trump’s agreement to use Iran’s 10-point plan as a basis for negotiations.

He said safe passage through the Strait of Hormuz would be possible for two weeks “via coordination with Iran’s Armed Forces and with due consideration of technical limitations”.

Iran’s Supreme National Security Council said in a statement that Washington had agreed to accept Iran’s 10-point plan and that “the United States has, in principle, committed to”:

* non-aggression;

* continued Iranian control over the Strait of Hormuz;

* acceptance of enrichment;

* lifting all primary and secondary sanctions;

* termination of all resolutions passed by the U.N. Security Council and Board of Governors of the International Atomic Energy Agency;

* withdrawal of U.S. combat forces from the region;

* and cessation of war on all fronts, including against the Islamic resistance in Lebanon.

Before the ceasefire deal, a senior Iranian official had said Iran would demand transit fees for ships to pass through the Strait of Hormuz, which is considered an international waterway.

WHAT HAVE THE ISRAELIS SAID?

Israel said it had agreed to a ceasefire with Iran, but said the deal did not include halting military action in Lebanon.

An Israeli official said the U.S. coordinated the temporary ceasefire with Israel in advance, adding that Iran had agreed to opening the Strait of Hormuz without a commitment to a final end to the war, compensation, or lifting sanctions, and more.

The official also said the Trump administration had informed Israel that during talks with Iran over the next two weeks, the U.S. would insist on the removal of nuclear material, a halt to enrichment and elimination of the ballistic missile threat, in addition to addressing other issues.

(Editing by Edmund Blair and Ros Russell)