Lotus Creek Exploration Inc. Announces 2026 Budget and Guidance

2026 APPROVED FISCAL BUDGET AND GUIDANCE

The Board of Directors of the Company has approved a 2026 budget (the “2026 Budget“) of $42.0 million that is expected to deliver 75% annual production growth with forecast average production for the fourth quarter of 2026 of 4,000 boe per day. The Company’s drilling program is primarily weighted to the second half of 2026 with expected production to peak in the first quarter of 2027.

The details of the 2026 Budget are as follows:

$33.6 million (80%) focused on drilling 6.0 gross (6.0 net) light oil Belly River wells in Wilson Creek and expanding infrastructure at the 5,000 boe per day 02-29 oil battery and gathering system.

$8.4 million (20%) invested in land, seismic, field capital projects, recompletions, other corporate costs and continued reduction in liabilities associated with abandonment and reclamations.

The 2026 Budget is forecast to deliver the following results:

Table 1

2026 Fiscal Guidance Annual production (boe/d) 3,400 – 3,800 Q4 average production (boe/d) 3,800 – 4,200 Crude oil and NGLs weighting (%) 77 Natural gas weighting (%) 23 Capital and abandonment expenditures ($ millions) 42.0

The full-year 2026 Budget advances our strategy of disciplined, profitable per-share growth while maintaining financial resilience in a lower oil price environment. Capital is directed to our highest-value projects at Wilson Creek, ensuring every dollar deployed drives meaningful value creation. This strategy also further leverages the benefit of key foundational investments in 2025, including the 3D seismic program and the commissioning of the 02-29 oil battery in Wilson Creek.

The 2026 Budget supports three strategic priorities:

Production Growth: Delivers meaningful year-over-year and Q4-over-Q4 production increases, extending the momentum established in 2025. Development is concentrated in proven areas with strong technical and economic performance.

Cash Flow Management: A phased development schedule distributes capital throughout the year and provides flexibility to respond to evolving market conditions. The existing hedge portfolio will be expanded to provide further downside price protection and support stable cash flow.

Operational Efficiency: Maximizes the use of existing pads, surface locations, and infrastructure while continuing to delineate the asset base. An early-January spud secures a top-tier drilling rig and key services, improving execution reliability and cost control.

“As we execute our growth initiatives, we remain focused on balancing expansion with profitability, ensuring our shareholders benefit from both scale and financial strength. At a US$60 WTI per barrel price, the 2026 Budget delivers sustained organic growth while maintaining a strong balance sheet,” said Kevin Johnson, President and Chief Executive Officer.

ABOUT LOTUS CREEK

Lotus Creek is a light oil weighted Canadian exploration and production company with production in Alberta and Saskatchewan. On February 5, 2025, Lotus Creek, Gear Energy Ltd. and a third-party closed the previously announced transformative plan of arrangement and the Company commenced commercial operations on close of the plan of arrangement.

Lotus Creek’s Key Attributes:

High Return Belly River Light Oil Play

Demonstrated top quartile play economics

Proprietary 3D seismic confirms 30+ locations

Exposure to Cold Lake Heavy Oil Fairway

Undeveloped land base with long tenure

Multi-zone potential with 60+ locations

Financial Discipline & Value-Driven Growth

Continued balance sheet strength

Capital allocated to top economic opportunities

October 2025 represented an important period for the Company, reflecting the first full month of production from our inaugural two well Belly River drilling program. In the emerging Belly River light oil play, these wells achieved two of the highest monthly production rates, combining to over 1,700 boe per day (83% crude oil and NGLs), and two of the fastest drill times from spud to rig release, averaging less than nine days. This performance underscores both the high return nature of the project and the Lotus Creek team’s strong execution capabilities.

With these important additions, October 2025 production increased to 2,923 boe per day (+119% month-over-month), consisting of 2,370 boe per day of crude oil and natural gas liquids and 3,316 mcf per day of natural gas, and monthly adjusted funds flow grew to $2.7 million (+350% month-over-month) or $32 million annualized. Two additional Belly River wells were brought online November 18, 2025 which have further supported cashflow and production growth.

At Lotus Creek, we are committed to disciplined and profitable growth that maximizes long-term shareholder value. Our strategy focuses on expanding core operational and financial metrics-earnings, cash flow, production, and reserves-on a per-share basis to ensure sustainable, value-accretive growth. By maintaining operational excellence and financial discipline, we aim to outperform industry peers and deliver superior returns to our shareholders.

