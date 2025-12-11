Canada Energy Regulator issues four Administrative Monetary Penalties to Trans Mountain for environmental non-compliances

CALGARY, AB, Dec. 10, 2025 /CNW/ – Today the Canada Energy Regulator (CER) released details of its $196,000 Administrative Monetary Penalty (AMP) to Trans Mountain. Trans Mountain did not request a review of the AMP and has paid the penalty.

The Notice of Violations includes four separate penalties for failing to implement environmental protection measures required by its Environmental Protection Plan (EPP) under Condition 3 of Certificate OC-065. In late January 2024, a severe weather event occurred on Spread 6 of the Trans Mountain Expansion Project near Abbotsford, BC. During and after the storm, between January 28 and 31, 2024, Trans Mountain failed to implement its EPP at multiple locations within Spread 6.

CER Inspection Officers observed several deficiencies in the maintenance, inspection, and functionality of drainage, erosion and sediment control measures. These observations, supported by inspection records, specified response measures, and evidence of maintenance and monitoring gaps, demonstrated that the required environmental protection measures were not carried out by Trans Mountain on an ongoing and consistent basis per Condition 3.

AMPs are intended to promote compliance and reinforce the importance of meeting regulatory requirements. Enforcement actions, such as these, are a way for the CER to bring regulated companies back into compliance, promote future compliance with CER acts and regulations, and prevent harm to people and the environment.

Quick Facts

An AMP is a financial penalty the CER can issue to companies or individuals for not being in compliance with the CER Act, regulations, decisions, permits, orders, licenses or certificate of conditions intended to keep people safe or protect the environment.





The maximum daily penalty for an AMP is $100,000 for companies. If an issue is recurring, there is no limit to how many consecutive days that fine can be implemented. There is no total limit to how much an individual or company can be fined for a single violation, only a daily maximum for each violation.





On October 3, 2025, the CER first issued four Notice of Violations (NOV) to Trans Mountain, totaling $292,000 in penalties.





The AMPs were for failing to comply with Condition 3 of Certificate OC-065, which is a violation of section 2(3) of the Administrative Monetary Penalties Regulations (Canadian Energy Regulator) . Per CER regulations, companies have 30 days to request a review or pay the penalty.





. Per CER regulations, companies have 30 days to request a review or pay the penalty. On October 23, 2025, the company requested corrections to the NOV, and after considering additional information provided by Trans Mountain, the CER reduced the total penalty to $196,000. This is the largest cumulative AMP amount the CER has issued to date.





An AMP is only one tool in the CER’s enforcement toolkit. Other enforcement tools available to the CER include Notices of Non-Compliance, Inspection Officer Orders ( IOOs), Safety Orders and revocation of a company’s authorization to operate.





Trans Mountain has previously received three other NOVs, including: AMP-001-2022, AMP-003-2022 and AMP-004-2022.

