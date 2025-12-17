Rheaume celebrates 20 years in Grande Prairie — from one-person MOC shop to full EPCM partner in the Montney and beyond

2025 marks 20 years in operation for Rheaume Engineering Inc. — which began as a single engineer consulting on MOCs in the Grande Prairie area. Rheaume has grown into a 45-person company, now a full-suite Engineering, Procurement, and Construction Management (EPCM) firm serving the energy, municipal, and industrial sectors across Western Canada. Rheaume delivers Oil & Gas projects such as wellpads, pipelines, and major capital projects — including engineering for thermal oil production facilities.

With offices and trucks in Grande Prairie and Calgary, Rheaume offers next-day field engineering services and maintains expertise across the Montney production areas surrounding Grande Prairie.

“Our evolution mirrors our partners’ growth within the industry — starting with MOCs that improve operability and production, then moving to more complex capital projects which deliver significant capacity growth,” says Ryan Webb, Director of Business Development at Rheaume. “It’s the relationships that have been built between clients, partners, and our own people over the past 20 years that have created the company we’re so excited about today. Large enough to take on major projects, yet still efficiently executing MOC programs for our clients. Our size allows us to maintain quality staff that deliver fit for purpose solutions every day.”

Our Values: People • Quality • Service • Integrity

🌐 www.rheaumeengineering.com

🔗 linkedin.com/company/rheaumeengineering

📍 Grande Prairie Office: 11417-98 Avenue, Grande Prairie, AB

📍 Calgary Office: Suite 300, 840-6th Avenue SW, Calgary, AB

