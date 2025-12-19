Trump says he is not ruling out war with Venezuela, NBC News reports

U.S. President Donald Trump said he was leaving the possibility of war with Venezuela on the table, according to an interview with NBC News published on Friday.

“I don’t rule it out, no,” he told NBC News in a phone interview.

Trump also said there would be additional seizures of oil tankers near Venezuelan waters, according to the published interview.

On Tuesday, Trump ordered a “blockade” of all sanctioned oil tankers entering and leaving Venezuela, in Washington’s latest move to increase pressure on Nicolas Maduro’s government, targeting its main source of income.

The White House did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

(Reporting by Surbhi Misra in Bengaluru; Editing by Alex Richardson)