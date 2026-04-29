Edge Engineering and Geoscience Ltd. Welcomes Leta Brisebois, P.Eng., as Senior Project Manager

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Regina, SK – April 29, 2026 – Edge Engineering and Geoscience Ltd. (“Edge”) is pleased to announce the addition of Leta Brisebois, P.Eng., as Senior Project Manager, further strengthening the company’s technical and project delivery capabilities across Western Canada.

Leta brings more than 25 years of experience supporting upstream oil and gas production and asset retirement programs throughout Saskatchewan, Alberta, and the broader Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. In her role at Edge, she will work closely with both the internal team and clients, providing leadership and technical expertise across production engineering, drilling and completions, and asset retirement obligations (ARO).

Leta’s professional background is highly aligned with Edge’s full suite of services, with experience spanning all phases of the asset lifecycle. While her background is rooted in oil and gas, her expertise translates directly to mining clients navigating their capital programs from development (drilling and completions) through to closure (ARO).

Her addition further solidifies Edge as the leading Saskatchewan-headquartered provider of ARO and liability management services, supporting clients across both the energy and mining sectors.

A Professional Engineer registered in Saskatchewan and Alberta, Leta specializes in risk-based asset evaluation, liability management, and production operations. She has led multidisciplinary teams and advanced long-term planning initiatives, including the implementation of area-based closure strategies that improve efficiency and reduce operational risk for licensees. Notably, she has spearheaded and delivered some of the largest asset retirement programs in Western Canada for leading oil and gas operators.

“Leta’s depth of experience and practical engineering approach make her a tremendous addition to our team,” said John Styles, Executive Chairman. “Her ability to connect development, operations, and closure strategy strengthens our position as a leader in ARO advisory and execution, and enhances the value we bring to both energy and mining clients.”

Leta has also contributed to several key industry and government initiatives, including the Saskatchewan Inactive Liability Working Group, the Alberta Mature Asset Strategy, and the ASCP Industry Advisory Group. Her involvement has helped shape regulatory direction and support operators in adapting to evolving provincial requirements.

She holds a Bachelor of Applied Science in Petroleum Systems Engineering from the University of Regina. Known for her collaborative leadership style and strong operational instincts, Leta is committed to delivering practical, technically grounded solutions that support environmental stewardship and long-term asset value.

With Leta’s addition, Edge continues to expand its expertise in production optimization, drilling and completions support, liability reduction, regulatory strategy, and asset retirement planning—reinforcing its commitment to delivering high-quality, integrated solutions across the energy and mining sectors.

Organizations seeking support across production, development, or asset retirement programs are encouraged to connect with Leta or the Edge team to learn how we can help deliver efficient, practical, and compliant outcomes.

About Edge Engineering and Geoscience Ltd.

Edge Engineering and Geoscience Ltd. provides a comprehensive range of engineering, geoscience, and project management services to the energy and mining sectors of Western Canada. Edge aims to facilitate the responsible development of the resources the world needs and ensure the safe, sustainable closure of assets once they have reached the end of their operational life.

Contact:

lex.ewen@edgecorp.ca

www.edgecorp.ca

Edge Engineering and Geoscience Ltd.