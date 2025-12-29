AltaGas Reaches New Long-Term RIPET Labour Agreement

CALGARY, AB, Dec. 29, 2025 /CNW/ – AltaGas Ltd. (“AltaGas” or the “Company”) (TSX: ALA) is pleased to have reached a new five-year labour agreement with the International Longshore and Warehouse Union Local 523B at the Ridley Island Propane Export Terminal (“RIPET”). The agreement has been fully ratified, and union employees returned to work on December 25. Throughout the 28-day labour disruption, AltaGas remained committed to working collaboratively with our union partner to achieve a fair agreement that benefits all stakeholders over the long-term.

The Company is pleased to have RIPET union staff back onsite delivering the same high-performance service that has defined the terminal since it was commissioned in 2019. During the labour disruption, AltaGas utilized operational leadership as an alternative workforce to maintain consistent export operations. Over this period, AltaGas continued to deliver safe, reliable service while meeting the needs of its more than 70 export customers that are serviced by the open access terminal. AltaGas’ commitment to safety and operational excellence was essential in sustaining uninterrupted, reliable service throughout the labour strike.

With economic and energy ties between Canada and Asia continuing to expand, RIPET serves as a vital outlet for Canadian propane to reach the highest value global markets. This supports stronger pricing for Canadian producers and aggregators, delivers benefits across Canada, and enhances energy security and diversification in Asia. By sustaining ratable service throughout the labour disruption, AltaGas reinforced key trade relationships and upheld Canada’s reputation as a reliable, long-term energy supplier to meet the region’s growing demand.

ABOUT ALTAGAS

AltaGas is a leading North American infrastructure company that connects customers and markets to affordable and reliable sources of energy. The Company operates a diversified, lower-risk, high-growth energy infrastructure business that is focused on delivering stable and growing value for its stakeholders.

