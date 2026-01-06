Venezuela, US in talks to export Venezuelan oil to US, sources say

The White House, Venezuelan government officials and PDVSA did not immediately comment. U.S. refineries on the Gulf Coast can process Venezuela’s heavy crude grades and were importing some 500,000 barrels per day (bpd) before Washington first imposed energy sanctions on Venezuela.
It was not immediately clear how sanctioned PDVSA would obtain proceeds from the oil sales.
(Reporting by Marianna Parraga, Erin Branco, Jonathan Saul, Jarret Renshaw and Arathy Somasekhar; Editing by Simon Webb and Anna Driver)