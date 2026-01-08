The Lease You’ll Lose Won’t Be the One You’re Watching – Introducing StackDX Mineral Expiries Workflows 

The safer and smarter way to manage mineral expiries

You’re well aware that losing a lease tied to a planned well means losing potentially millions in capital, especially if it’s in a producing play.

You’re also well aware that every mineral expiry triggers a domino effect of deadlines, reviews, and decisions, and that somewhere in your portfolio, the clock is always ticking.

Expiries rarely go wrong solely because someone forgot to check the spreadsheet. They get missed because the spreadsheet never got updated in the first place. And the spreadsheet wasn’t updated for a dozen small, familiar reasons. Maybe you acquired a new asset and didn’t catch the impending expiries in your quarterly process, or you picked up a new lease in a new area and it never got assigned to anyone for review.

StackDX Mineral Expiries addresses and closes those gaps.

It’s a centralized workflow that syncs with your land system every night, routes assignments automatically, and keeps every note, recommendation, and approval in one auditable place.

And it’s available to existing StackDX users now!

Why should land managers change how they run lease expiry workflows now?

A few key industry shifts make this timely:

Leaner land teams. Companies are running with fewer staff than they did a decade ago. That means the margin for manual processes has disappeared.

Leaner land teams. Companies are running with fewer staff than they did a decade ago. That means the margin for manual processes has disappeared.

Cloud-first operations. As more workflows move online, the old system of passing a physical "expiry binder" or digital spreadsheets around by email drains too many resources and just doesn't make sense anymore.

Regulatory complexity. Changes like shallow rights reversion add layers to each continuation decision, so writing things down is risky versus owning a digital source of truth. When an auditor or investor asks who signed off on letting a lease lapse, you need an answer right away.

For skeptical land professionals who insist “we’ve got this covered with Excel and meetings,” the truth is: you might. Until the one lease that matters most falls through the cracks. StackDX is all about helping you and your team build more confidence in your expiries workflows and eliminate that risk.

The old way vs. the StackDX way

The old way of managing mineral expiries means tracking deadlines in a spreadsheet, exporting data manually, and handing off binders or email threads for review. Updates fall behind as assets change hands, reviewers shift, or new expiries surface mid-quarter.

StackDX Mineral Expiries tracks every lease for you:

Tickets auto-generate nightly for every upcoming expiry

Admins assign reviewers for land negotiators, geologists, engineers, and asset managers

Everyone gets weekly digest reminders instead of a peppering of daily notifications

Notes, recommendations, and approvals live in one system with a clean audit trail

Completion status is clear, and overdue items are flagged automatically

What you get with StackDX Mineral Expiries

Nightly land system sync: Expiry dates update automatically, including new leases acquired through A&D. No manual refresh required!

End-to-end workflow: Track expiries from initial review through sign-off, with every decision recorded for compliance and lookbacks.

Personalized weekly email digests: Keep the team aligned without spamming inboxes.

Customizable views: Filter by payor, status, recommendation, area, or assigned reviewer. Adjust columns to match your workflow.

Audit trail: Every note, recommendation, and approval is logged, giving leaders confidence in their compliance position.

Map integration. Visualize mineral expiries in StackDX Maps alongside industry activity and development plans for faster and more confident decision-making.

What changes for land teams?

For land administrators:

You know that first week of the month where you’re just… exporting data, updating the tracker, reassigning people who’ve moved roles or gone on leave? That goes away. Expiries requiring review show up automatically. You assign reviewers by division or area, and the system remembers. You’re actually managing the work instead of babysitting a spreadsheet.

For reviewers:

Your assignments come in one weekly email. You click through, add your recommendation, and move on. No sifting through your inbox trying to remember which version of the file you’re supposed to be looking at.

For leadership:

You can pull up the status of every expiry in the portfolio without asking anyone for an update. See what’s stuck. See what’s moving. And when the auditor or the board asks if you’ve got your arms around this, you’ve got the proof sitting right there.

How StackDX Mineral Expiries fits in the bigger picture

Mineral Expiries is one piece of StackDX’s Land Automation Suite. The other modules handle different parts of the same problem: making sure nothing expensive falls through the cracks.

Lease Monitoring catches leases held by production that are about to lapse.

Royalty Monitoring (coming soon) flags wells drilled on your royalty lands that haven’t shown up in your system yet.

Intel keeps tabs on industry activity, A&D, and rights reversions.

Each module tackles a different land workflow, but they’re built on the same connected data layer. That means what you learn in one (like an at-risk lease or new A&D acquisition) automatically informs the others to keep every workflow five steps ahead.

Contact us here to learn more.