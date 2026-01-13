TOP WELL REPORT – November volumes – Whitecap Montney on top; ARC Resources most represented; Ovintiv wells get close to 40 mmcf/d

Full production data is out for November! As always, we use calendar day production metrics so these are real volumes produced in the month.
StackDX Intel subscribers can generate these reports for themselves whenever they want, and interact with the wells on the StackDX Intel activity map. Subscribers are able to generate top well reports with more wells, on an overall basis, by formation, by company, by area, or by well type.
TOP 15 OIL/CONDENSATE WELLS (see on StackDX Maps)
Notable oil/condensate wells:
- Whitecap Resources had three Montney wells at Elmworth make the top 15, including the top two wells overall. Whitecap’s leading well averaged 1,587 bbl/d of oil/condensate, while its second-best produced 1,366 bbl/d, highlighting exceptional oil-weighted performance from Elmworth. The company’s third Elmworth well also ranked strongly at 1,071 bbl/d.
- ARC Resources Ltd. had the most wells make November’s Top Well Report with seven of the top 15 wells, all from the Montney. ARC’s strongest performer came from the Karr area, producing 1,322 bbl/d of condensate, with all six additional wells exceeding 1,050 bbl/d.
- Canadian Natural Resources Limited placed two Duvernay wells at Fox Creek on the list, producing 1,171 bbl/d and 1,166 bbl/d, respectively. These results continue to demonstrate the reliability and scale of CNRL’s Duvernay development at Fox Creek, which it acquired from Chevron a year ago.
- Tamarack Valley Energy had a Charlie Lake well at Wembley produce 1,194 bbl/d of oil, standing out as the strongest Charlie Lake well to appear in the Top Well Report.
- Kiwetinohk Energy earned a spot with a Duvernay well at Saxon that averaged 1,136 bbl/d of condensate.
- Athabasca Oil Corporation rounded out the list with a Duvernay well at Two Creek producing 1,110 bbl/d. While licensed to Athabasca, this would be a Duvernay Energy Corporation well, owned 70/30 by Athabasca and Cenovus. All Duvernay condensate production licensed to Athabasca (Duvernay Energy proxy) surged to a new high in November (Figure 1).
TOP 15 OIL/CONDENSATE WELLS – November volumes
*”Gas equivalent” volumes represented in gas column if no “marketable gas” is reported. Condensate volumes only include condensate/pentane, not other NGLs.
Notable natural gas wells:
- While we aren’t showing the top 15 natural gas wells in this article, we would be remiss to not mention the top 2 from the list. These 2 wells from Ovintiv in northeast BC each produced over 38 mmcf/d of natural gas in November, alongside not insignificant condensate rates (460 bbl/d and 196 bbl/d).
Figure 1 – Duvernay condensate production licensed to Athabasca