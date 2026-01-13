TOP WELL REPORT – November volumes – Whitecap Montney on top; ARC Resources most represented; Ovintiv wells get close to 40 mmcf/d

Full production data is out for November! As always, we use calendar day production metrics so these are real volumes produced in the month.

StackDX Intel subscribers can generate these reports for themselves whenever they want, and interact with the wells on the StackDX Intel activity map. Subscribers are able to generate top well reports with more wells, on an overall basis, by formation, by company, by area, or by well type.

Click here for more details on the StackDX suite of software solutions for oil & gas data, including client testimonials and case studies.

TOP 15 OIL/CONDENSATE WELLS (see on StackDX Maps)

Notable oil/condensate wells:

TOP 15 OIL/CONDENSATE WELLS – November volumes

*”Gas equivalent” volumes represented in gas column if no “marketable gas” is reported. Condensate volumes only include condensate/pentane, not other NGLs.

Notable natural gas wells:

While we aren’t showing the top 15 natural gas wells in this article, we would be remiss to not mention the top 2 from the list. These 2 wells from Ovintiv in northeast BC each produced over 38 mmcf/d of natural gas in November, alongside not insignificant condensate rates (460 bbl/d and 196 bbl/d).

Figure 1 – Duvernay condensate production licensed to Athabasca