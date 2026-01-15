AltaGas hopes to grow propane foothold in Chinese market

CALGARY – Canadian energy infrastructure company AltaGas Ltd. says it’s been able to seize a meaningful foothold in the Chinese propane market in less than a year and it sees more opportunity ahead.

AltaGas opened Canada’s first propane export terminal in Prince Rupert, B.C., in 2019, but only began shipping to China in April of last year.

The Calgary-based company says it now supplies six per cent of China’s propane imports.

It also makes up 14 per cent of South Korea’s and 11 per cent of Japan’s liquefied petroleum gas imports.

AltaGas executive vice-president Randy Toone, who is also president of the company’s midstream business, says as more Chinese citizens move out of poverty, demand for propane for home heating and other uses is expected to rise.

