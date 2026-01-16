US oil refiners’ weekly capacity to fall by 450,000 barrels per day, IIR Energy says

Offline capacity is expected to rise to 1.1 million in the week ending January 23, IIR said.
The following are IIR weekly figures for offline capacity (in thousands of bpd):
|Week Ended
|Jan 16
|Jan 14
|Jan 12
|01/23/2026
|1,096
|1,096
|1,096
|01/16/2026
|724
|724
|724
|01/09/2026
|274
|274
|274
|01/02/2026
|156
|156
|156
Note: The offline capacity figures are based on IIR Energy data gathered on all planned and unplanned outages at refiners across the United States. The current week’s figure will be revised as more information becomes available.
