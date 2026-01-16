US oil refiners’ weekly capacity to fall by 450,000 barrels per day, IIR Energy says

U.S. oil refiners are expected to have about 724,000 barrels per day of capacity offline in the week ending January 16, decreasing available refining capacity by 450,000 bpd, research company IIR Energy said on Friday.

Offline capacity is expected to rise to 1.1 million in the week ending January 23, IIR said.

The following are IIR weekly figures for offline capacity (in thousands of bpd):

Week Ended Jan 16 Jan 14 Jan 12 01/23/2026 1,096 1,096 1,096 01/16/2026 724 724 724 01/09/2026 274 274 274 01/02/2026 156 156 156

Note: The offline capacity figures are based on IIR Energy data gathered on all planned and unplanned outages at refiners across the United States. The current week’s figure will be revised as more information becomes available.

(Reporting by Pablo Sinha in Bengaluru; Editing by Joe Bavier)