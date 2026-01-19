China’s December crude imports from UAE, Brazil, Canada hit record highs

* China’s crude oil imports from top supplier Russia fell 0.7% year-on-year in December to 9.33 million metric tons, or 2.2 million barrels per day, but hit the highest level for 2025.
* Imports from Malaysia, the largest trans-shipment hub for sanctioned Iranian oil, fell 37.9% to 4.14 million tons, or 0.97 million bpd.
* Imports from Indonesia stood at 2.19 million tons, or 0.52 million bpd, last month, down 13% from 2.52 million tons in November. China imported around 0.1 million tons of crude from Indonesia for the whole of 2024.
* Reuters previously reported that the surge in imports from Indonesia pointed to a way of masking shipments of sanctioned Iranian crude trans-shipped in waters off Malaysia.
* Imports from the UAE surged 116.4% year-on-year in December to 6.1 million tons, or 1.44 million bpd, reaching the highest single-month import volume on record.
* Imports from Brazil surged 109.6% to 5.4 million tons, or 1.27 million bpd, reaching a record high.
* Imports from the United States have remained at zero since May 2025.
* There were no reported imports from Iran or Venezuela in December.
* Imports from Canada surged to 2.33 million tons, or 0.55 million bpd, in December, up 49% from November and 104.5% year-on-year, hitting a record high.
Below are details of imports from China’s biggest suppliers, with volumes in millions of metric tons. Country December December yr/yr pct
2025 2024 change Indonesia 2.19 0.00 – Iraq 5.85 4.72 24.0% Kuwait 1.65 1.48 11.3% Malaysia 4.14 6.66 -37.9% Oman 3.78 4.04 -6.3% Saudi 6.66 6.37 4.5% Arabia UAE 6.10 2.82 116.4% Angola 3.15 2.69 17.1% Russia 9.33 9.40 -0.7% Brazil 5.40 2.58 109.6% US 0.00 0.91 -100.0% Venezuela 0.00 0.29 -100.0% Iran 0.00 0.00 – Canada 2.33 1.14 104.5%
|Country
|December 2025
|December 2024
|YoY % Change
|Indonesia
|2.19
|0.00
|–
|Iraq
|5.85
|4.72
|24.0%
|Kuwait
|1.65
|1.48
|11.3%
|Malaysia
|4.14
|6.66
|-37.9%
|Oman
|3.78
|4.04
|-6.3%
|Saudi Arabia
|6.66
|6.37
|4.5%
|UAE
|6.10
|2.82
|116.4%
|Angola
|3.15
|2.69
|17.1%
|Russia
|9.33
|9.40
|-0.7%
|Brazil
|5.40
|2.58
|109.6%
|US
|0.00
|0.91
|-100.0%
|Venezuela
|0.00
|0.29
|-100.0%
|Iran
|0.00
|0.00
|–
|Canada
|2.33
|1.14
|104.5%
(1 metric ton = 7.3 barrels)
(Reporting by Sam Li and Lewis Jackson in Beijing; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)