Suncor Energy to release fourth quarter 2025 financial results

Calgary, Alberta–(Newsfile Corp. – January 20, 2026) – Suncor Energy (TSX: SU) (NYSE: SU) will release its fourth quarter financial results on February 3, 2026 before 5:00 p.m. MT (7:00 p.m. ET).

A webcast to review the fourth quarter will be held on February 4, 2026 at 7:30 a.m. MT (9:30 a.m. ET). A question and answer period with analysts will follow brief remarks from management.

To listen to the webcast, please follow the instructions provided at https://www.suncor.com/en-ca/investors/events-and-presentations. The event will be archived for 90 days.

Suncor Energy is Canada’s leading integrated energy company. Suncor’s operations include oil sands development, production and upgrading; offshore oil production; petroleum refining in Canada and the U.S.; and the company’s Petro-CanadaTM retail and wholesale distribution networks (including Canada’s Electric HighwayTM, a coast-to-coast network of fast-charging EV stations). Suncor is developing petroleum resources while advancing the transition to a lower-emissions future through investments in lower emissions intensity power, renewable feedstock fuels and projects targeting emissions intensity. Suncor also conducts energy trading activities focused primarily on the marketing and trading of crude oil, natural gas, byproducts, refined products and power. Suncor’s common shares (symbol: SU) are listed on the Toronto and New York stock exchanges.

