Venezuela has received $300 million in funds from oil sales, acting president says

“We should inform you that we have gotten funds, from the sale of oil, and we have gotten, of the first $500 million, $300 million,” Rodriguez said at an event in Caracas. “These first funds will be used through the exchange market in Venezuela, by national banks and the central bank, to consolidate and stabilize the market and protect the incomes and purchasing power of our workers.”
Elsewhere on Tuesday, Rodriguez’s brother, lawmaker Jorge Rodriguez, said a reform of the country’s main oil law expected to be debated for the first time this week will be based on a partnership structure first introduced during President Nicolas Maduro’s administration, though he provided no details.
Interim president Rodriguez told lawmakers last week that the government supported changes to the hydrocarbons law to boost foreign investment. The law has a single contract model of joint ventures controlled by state company PDVSA, but the country has been introducing so-called ‘productive participation contracts’ for new partnerships in recent years, whose terms have not been fully disclosed.
Those contracts are “a fundamental element to be expressed in the law’s reform,” Jorge Rodriguez told journalists.
