Venezuelan PDVSA’s consolidated debt rose slightly to $34.58 billion in 2025

Venezuelan state oil company PDVSA’s consolidated financial debt rose slightly to $34.58 billion last year from $34.46 billion in 2024, the company said in a release published on Wednesday in a local newspaper.

Venezuela and its state companies including PDVSA have been blocked from the international financial system in the last decade since the U.S. began imposing sanctions on the country.

The U.S. measures and Venezuela’s payment delays also have triggered debt defaults that remain unresolved, with many creditors resorting to U.S. courts to try to enforce their claims.

The outstanding balance of PDVSA’s bonds, investment certificates, notes and loans showed little change at $29.47 billion last year from $29.33 billion the previous year, while its joint ventures’ debt fell to $1.22 billion versus $1.24 billion in 2024. Debt by the company subsidiaries was unchanged.

