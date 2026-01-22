Venezuela’s proposed oil reform to give autonomy to companies to operate, cash sales -documents

Lawmakers are scheduled to begin its discussion on Thursday, following a flagship 50-million-barrel oil supply deal between Caracas and Washington this month, agreed after the U.S. capture of President Nicolas Maduro.
Oil executives and potential investors as part of Washington’s ambitious $100 billion reconstruction plan for Venezuela’s energy industry are demanding autonomy to produce, export and cash sale proceeds in the country after Chavez’s nationalizations and assets expropriations two decades ago.
The proposal would allow the government to adjust royalties down to 15%, from a current rate of 33%, for special projects and those requiring massive investments. It also adds the possibility of resorting to independent arbitration to solve controversies.
