If elected, the Parti Québécois would not necessarily oppose new gas or oil pipelines

SAINT-HYACINTHE – A future Parti Québécois government would not rule out oil or gas pipeline projects in Quebec.

Party members voted down a resolution at a PQ convention in Saint-Hyacinthe, in the Montérégie region in Quebec, on Sunday that would have barred such developments.

Opponents of the motion argued it could prevent industrial facilities from accessing natural gas needed for operations and economic development.

The proposal was defeated by a strong majority of delegates.

Oil and gas pipeline projects have returned to the forefront in recent years as a way to export hydrocarbons from Western Canada, providing access to markets in the United States and overseas.

Last year, a proposed gas pipeline linking Western Canada to Baie-Comeau, Que., was discussed as part of a liquefied natural gas export terminal project.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published on Jan. 25, 2026.