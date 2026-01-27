Power plant outages leave largest US regional grid with thin operating margin

But that expected record could be broken later in the week as the cold snap hovering over the Eastern United States persists.The grid operator predicts demand could top 146 GW on Thursday, according to PJM data.
Spot wholesale electricity prices in PJM’s territory averaged about $342 per MWh Tuesday morning as power plants paid higher natural gas prices. In the PJM zone served by Dominion Energy spot prices were $640 per MWh, reflecting power plant disruptions that accounted for about half of the forced outages in PJM.
(Reporting by Tim McLaughlin, Editing by Louise Heavens and Chizu Nomiyama )