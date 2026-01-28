More than 400,000 US customers still without power as winter storm freezes much of the US

A severe winter storm that brought heavy snow, sleet and freezing rain has left more than 400,000 homes and businesses without power across a swath of the U.S., from the Ohio Valley and mid-South region to New England.

The hardest-hit utilities included Nashville Electric Service (NES) in Tennessee, where 109,156 of 463,455 customers were without power, and Entergy, with more than 104,000 of its 3.05 million U.S. customers affected, according to PowerOutage.us.

“Both NES and contractor lineworkers from Florida, Maryland, Kentucky, Indiana, Ohio, Mississippi, and Tennessee continue their work to restore electricity to those still without power after Winter Storm Fern took down half of all NES customers last Sunday,” NES said in a post on X late on Tuesday.

The storm is set to become the costliest severe weather event since the Los Angeles-area wildfires in early 2025, with preliminary damage and economic losses estimated at $105 billion to $115 billion, AccuWeather said.

“All Entergy Arkansas and Texas customers who could safely receive power were restored yesterday. Restoration for affected Louisiana and Mississippi customers is well underway,” Entergy said in a release on Tuesday.

Here are the major outages by state:

State Outages Tennessee 138,099

Mississippi 125,177

Louisiana 81,054

Texas 18,662

Kentucky 15,727

Arkansas 3,719

Georgia 3,616

South Carolina 3,429

Total Out 402,754

