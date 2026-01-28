NY regulators oppose filings for Williams’ proposed PA-NY Constitution natgas pipeline 

New York’s environmental regulator said on Wednesday that it filed with federal energy regulators to oppose Williams Cos-led Constitution Pipeline’s bid to revive a permit to build the proposed, previously canceled natural gas pipeline from Pennsylvania to New York.

Constitution recently petitioned the U.S. Federal Energy Regulatory Commission to reissue a Certificate of Public Convenience and Necessity, a required permit for the construction of the controversial pipeline. The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation said in its filing to FERC on Wednesday that it opposed Constitution’s request, saying the move would override the state agency’s oversight authority under the Clean Water Act.

Despite its proposed 99 miles of pipeline that would cross New York, the DEC said Constitution is attempting to “bypass critical environmental reviews and undercut New York State’s regulatory authority.”

DEC said it did not waive its Clean Water Act Section 401 authority and will explore all available options to vigorously defend the state’s rights.

Officials at Williams were not immediately available for comment.

Williams canceled Constitution in 2020 and NESE in 2024 after years of fighting for permits, especially water permits, from state regulators.

In May, the Trump administration used New York’s reconsideration of Williams’ proposed gas pipes in the state as part of a deal with New York Governor Kathy Hochul to lift a federal ban on the construction of Norwegian energy firm Equinor’s Empire Wind offshore wind farm under construction off New York.

Hochul did not agree to approve either pipe project but said the state would work with the U.S. administration and private entities on projects that meet the legal requirements under New York law.

The DEC approved a water permit for the NESE project in November.

