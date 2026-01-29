Major energy company taking a look at northern Manitoba port: Kinew

OTTAWA – Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew says one of Canada’s biggest energy companies is taking a look at the Port of Churchill.

Kinew has been promoting the idea of expanding the port on the shore of Hudson Bay as a new way to ship goods through the Arctic to Europe and beyond, and the federal government is considering it.

He also says it could play a key role in defending Arctic sovereignty.

Kinew wouldn’t name the energy company but says the Manitoba government is about to sign a non-disclosure agreement so considerations can continue.

He says the end result could be a pipeline and terminal, with icebreaking vessels to lengthen the shipping season.

Ottawa has been considering the expansion of Churchill as a transformative strategic project and has promised money to study the potential of specialized icebreakers, ice tugs and research vessels at the port.

