US crude oil production nears full recovery after storm hit output 

Crude oil producers in the United States continued bringing oil wells back online on Monday, with only around 0.7% of national output still halted in the aftermath of a winter storm that ravaged production last month.

Some 100,000 barrels per day of crude output remained shut, according to consultancy Energy Aspects, with outages in the Anadarko accounting for the bulk of the losses, followed by the Appalachia.

“It looks like production is fully restored in the Permian,” said Energy Aspects analyst Jessie Jones.

The Permian Basin of Texas and New Mexico accounts for around half of U.S. crude output.

The late-January storm and prolonged freeze knocked out about 6.3 million barrels of U.S. crude oil output in total, according to Wood Mackenzie.

Outages from the extreme winter weather peaked at 2 million bpd on January 24, Energy Aspects estimated.

