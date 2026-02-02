Winter freeze cut US LNG output in January; imports from Trinidad helped fill gap

EUROPE INCREASES LNG PURCHASES FROM U.S.
Prior to the winter storm, the U.S. had been on course to set another monthly record as mild weather in the earlier part of the month and full production from the country’s two largest LNG plants set daily feedgas records. In keeping with its plan to phase out Russian gas – and with arbitrage in its favor – Europe increased its purchases of U.S. LNG, buying 9.46 MT, or 83% of total American exports, in January, LSEG data showed. The U.S. accounted for 60% of total European LNG purchases in January, an increase from both last month and January 2025, when the U.S. supplied 53% of European Union imports. That trend is expected to continue in 2026.
Natural gas prices in January favored U.S. sales to Europe, averaging $11.81 per million British thermal units at the European Title Transfer Facility in the Netherlands and $10.43 on the Japan Korea Marker benchmark in Asia. Last month, U.S. LNG exports to Asia fell to 690,000 tonnes – around 6% of total U.S. LNG exports – compared to 1.23 MT in December 2025.
U.S. exports of LNG to Latin America increased slightly to 490,000 tonnes, the preliminary data showed.
Egypt continued its purchases of U.S. LNG, buying 500,000 tonnes in January. There were 210,000 tonnes on the water as the month ended, having left U.S. LNG plants but showing they were open for orders.
