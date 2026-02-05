Calfrac Well Services Ltd. Announces Appointment of Chief Executive Officer

CALGARY, Alberta, Feb. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (“Calfrac” or “the Company”) (TSX: CFW) is pleased to announce that it has appointed Tyler Dahlseide as Chief Executive Officer (“CEO”) effective February 4, 2026.

Mr. Dahlseide, who joined Calfrac as Vice President, Optimization and Strategy in September 2025, is an accomplished senior executive with a proven track record in the oilfield services industry. Most recently, he served as President and a director of Ferus Inc., a private-equity sponsored industrial gas business with operations in Canada and the United States. Mr. Dahlseide also served as Chairman of the Board of Enserva, the national trade association representing Canada’s petroleum services, supply and manufacturing sectors, from 2023 to 2025.

Chairman Ron Mathison, commented, “The Board of Directors is very pleased to appoint Tyler as CEO. He is a talented, motivated leader, and we believe his considerable experience at stewarding growth and organizational transformation will be key to Calfrac executing its strategy moving forward.”

Mr. Dahlseide, added, “I am grateful for the opportunity to lead this respected and storied energy services business, and I look forward to working with the entire Calfrac team to unlock value for the Company’s shareholders.”

Calfrac provides specialized oilfield services to exploration and production companies designed to increase the production of hydrocarbons from wells drilled throughout North America and Argentina.

