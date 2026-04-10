UK to convene more talks on Strait of Hormuz next week, official says

Britain will convene a latest round of talks with allies next week over ways to free up the Strait of Hormuz to shipping without resorting to paying tolls to Iran, a British official with knowledge of the planned discussions said on Friday.

Officials from Britain’s foreign ministry were due to meet counterparts from countries which took part in discussions on April 2 that were led by UK Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper, the official said, speaking on condition of anonymity.

The discussions would include coordinated economic and political measures, including possible sanctions and ways to secure the release of thousands of ships and sailors trapped in the Strait, the official said.

(Reporting by Elizabeth Piper Writing by William Schomberg)