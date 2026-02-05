Chevron Announces Senior Leadership Changes

HOUSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) today announced several senior leadership changes.

Frank Mount, President, Corporate Business Development, will retire from Chevron in November 2026 after 33 years of service. Mount has led the company’s global business development activities since 2023.

“Throughout his career, Frank has contributed significantly to the success of Chevron,” said Chevron Chairman and CEO Mike Wirth. “I’m grateful for his years of service and dedication.”

Jake Spiering, currently Director of Investor Relations, will assume the role of President, Corporate Business Development, on August 1, 2026. Spiering, 43, joined Chevron in 2008 and has held finance leadership roles across a broad portfolio of global assets. Prior to joining Chevron, he was in the consulting practice at EY.

Jeanine Wai will become Director of Investor Relations, effective April 1, 2026. Wai, 46, previously worked for Chevron in engineering and finance positions and rejoined the company in January 2026. She brings senior operating, capital markets and investor relations experience from previous roles at TotalEnergies, Barclays, J.P. Morgan, Citi and Bechtel.

Patricia Leigh, President of Supply & Trading, will retire from Chevron in July 2026 after 35 years of service. In 2024, Leigh assumed her current role leading Chevron’s supply, logistics and trading strategy.

“Patti’s deep expertise in many aspects of our business enabled her to shape Supply & Trading with strategic and commercial insight,” Wirth said. “She has had a significant positive impact on the organization and its people.”

Molly Laegeler, currently Chief Strategy Officer, will succeed Leigh, effective March 1, 2026. Laegeler, 48, joined Chevron in 2005. Prior to her current role, she oversaw operations of several assets, including in the Permian Basin. In her new role, Laegeler will lead Chevron’s Supply & Trading organization to drive profitability and delivery of enterprise value.

Kevin Lyon, currently Hess Integration Leader, will succeed Laegeler as Chief Strategy Officer, effective March 1, 2026. Lyon, 60, joined Chevron in 1988 and has led complex upstream operations and large-scale projects across the United States, Europe, Africa, Southeast Asia, and Central Asia. In his new role, he will guide the development of the company’s key strategies, enterprise portfolio optimization and sustainability.

Bruce Niemeyer, President of Shale & Tight, will retire from Chevron in October 2026 after 26 years of service. Since joining the company in 2000, he has led upstream businesses across North America, the global strategy and sustainability organization, and exploration and production for the Americas. In his current role, Niemeyer has provided strategic leadership for the company’s global Shale & Tight portfolio. Niemeyer will serve as Senior Executive Advisor through October.

“Bruce has led with vision, character and a deep appreciation for the people at the heart of the work,” Wirth said. “He leaves a legacy of strong leadership and proven results.”

Gerbert Schoonman, currently Senior Executive Advisor for Hess Integration, will succeed Niemeyer, effective April 1, 2026. Schoonman, 60, joined Chevron in July 2025, following the merger of Chevron and Hess. He brings more than 35 years of international oil and gas industry experience with Hess and Shell, with extensive expertise in asset management, production operations, and deploying innovation and efficiency improvements across Asia, Europe and the United States.

