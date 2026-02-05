Kuwait Oil in talks with US operators to develop shale oil, gas resources

By Ahmed Hagagy

KUWAIT, Feb 5 (Reuters ) – Kuwait Oil Company (KOC) is in talks with some U.S. firms on potential cooperation to develop its shale oil and gas resources, its chief executive said on Thursday.

KOC is “engaging with some U.S. operators to explore how their expertise can support the development of Kuwait’s shale oil and shale gas resources,” said Ahmad Al-Eidan on the sidelines of a conference.

Devon Energy and EOG were the companies that KOC was in contact with, he said.

