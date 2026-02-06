The CBSA launches an investigation into the alleged dumping of oil and gas well casing from Austria

OTTAWA, ON, Feb. 5, 2026 /CNW/ – On February 2, 2026, the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) initiated an investigation into whether certain oil and gas well casing is being sold in the Canadian market at unfair prices (dumping). The investigation focuses on imports from steel producers operating in or exporting from Austria. These practices, if confirmed, may distort fair competition and impact Canadian producers.

The CBSA’s investigation follows a complaint filed by Tenaris Canada (the complainant). Under the Special Import Measures Act, the CBSA is required to initiate an investigation when a complaint meets the legislative requirements, including sufficient evidence of dumping and resulting injury. In this case, the complainant alleges that certain imports are being dumped in the Canadian market and are threatening to cause material injury. They cite impacts such as the threat of lost sales, price undercutting, price depression, as well as adverse impacts on production, market share and financial performance.

The CBSA and the Canadian International Trade Tribunal (CITT) both play a role in the investigation. The CITT will begin a preliminary inquiry to determine whether the imports are harming Canadian producers and will issue a decision by April 3, 2026. Concurrently, the CBSA will investigate whether the imports are being sold in Canada at unfair prices, and will make a preliminary decision by May 4, 2026.

Currently, there are 181 special import measures in force in Canada, covering a wide variety of industrial and consumer products.

Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) are steel products comprised of oil and gas well casing, which are used to prevent the walls of bored holes from collapsing and tubing used to convey liquids and gas to the surface. For more product information, please refer to the CBSA’s Anti-dumping and countervailing webpage.

The complainant, Tenaris Canada, is a producer of OCTG located in Calgary, Alberta. Based on the information included in the complaint, the complainant represents the majority of Canadian production of OCTG.

The Canadian market size for OCTG is estimated to be over $1.81 billion annually.

A statement of reasons, with additional details about the investigation, will be available on the CBSA’s website within 15 days from the date the investigation is launched.

Canada’s trade remedy system is designed to ensure that imported goods are priced fairly relative to domestic products. To counteract unfair trade practices, the CBSA has the authority under the Special Import Measures Act to initiate investigations if a complaint is properly documented and impose trade remedy measures when there is evidence that dumping or subsidizing is causing or threatens to cause injury to Canadian producers.

to initiate investigations if a complaint is properly documented and impose trade remedy measures when there is evidence that dumping or subsidizing is causing or threatens to cause injury to Canadian producers. In 2025, the CBSA launched a combined 33 dumping and subsidy investigations for 9 different products. This included 20 investigations into steel products.

Associated links

