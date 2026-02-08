TORONTO – Five things to watch for in the Canadian business world in the coming week:

Bank of Canada

The Bank of Canada will publish Wednesday its summary of deliberations for its recent interest rate decision that saw it keep its policy interest rate on hold at 2.25 per cent. Bank of Canada governor Tiff Macklem said in a recent speech that Canadian businesses must “lean into” the structural changes in the economy.

Insurance earnings

Several of Canada’s biggest life insurance companies are expected to report their fourth-quarter and full-year financial results this week. Great-West Lifeco Inc., Manulife Financial Corp. and Sun Life Financial are all expected to report their results after markets close Wednesday.

Bombardier

Aircraft maker Bombardier Inc. will report its fourth-quarter results on Thursday morning before financial markets open. The company was in the headlines when U.S. President Donald Trump singled it out in a threat to ground and tariff Canadian-made aircraft if Canada failed to certify Georgia-based Gulfstream’s G700 and G800 luxury planes.

Air Canada

Air Canada will release its fourth-quarter results on Friday morning before financial markets open. The airline has been ramping up domestic flights as well as those to Europe, the Caribbean and Latin America as Canadian travellers continue to shun U.S. destinations.

Pipelines

A pair of Canada’s big pipeline companies are scheduled to report their fourth-quarter results on Friday before markets open. Enbridge Inc. and TC Energy Corp. are both on the calendar to report results and take questions from analysts and investors. Enbridge announced plans late last year to expand its Main Line network, which delivers Alberta crude oil across the country and into the U.S.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 8, 2026.

Companies in this story: (TSX:GWO, TSX:SLF, TSX:MFC, TSX:BBD.B, TSX:AC, TSX:ENB)