Discount on Western Canada Select continues to widen

WCS for March delivery in Hardisty, Alberta, settled at $15.45 a barrel below the U.S. benchmark WTI, according to brokerage CalRock, compared to $15.25 on Friday.
* The discount on Canadian heavy crude has widened by more than $2 since the start of January, largely due to U.S. President Donald Trump’s stated goal to increase Venezuelan oil production.
* Investors are watching for the potential for an increase in Venezuelan barrels to compete with similar in quality Canadian heavy oil in the U.S. Gulf Coast over the longer term.
* Venezuela’s state oil company PDVSA has reversed most output cuts at its own oilfields and joint ventures in the Orinoco Belt, the country’s main crude region, boosting total output close to 1 million barrels per day (bpd), sources close to operations told Reuters.
* Oil prices settled more than 1% higher on Monday after the U.S. Department of Transportation issued an advisory to U.S.-flagged vessels to stay as far as possible from Iranian territory while passing through the Strait of Hormuz and the Gulf of Oman.
(Reporting by Amanda Stephenson in Calgary; Editing by Jamie Freed)