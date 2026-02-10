New oil and gas jobs from BOE Report Jobs

Here are the latest oil and gas job postings courtesy BOE Report Jobs. To search and filter all the latest jobs, visit the BOE Report job board. All job listings are free to post for companies. Sign up to create an account to post jobs; it’s simple and easy to use.
|Posting Date
|Job Title
|Company
|Location
|Feb. 9
|Project Controller
|Strike Group
|High Level
|Feb. 6
|FRACTURING OPERATOR – (HNT)
|Trican Well Service Ltd.
|Hinton
|Feb. 5
|Entry Level Draftsperson
|Strike Group
|Grande Prairie
|Feb. 5
|Contracts Specialist
|PetroChina Canada
|Calgary
|Feb. 5
|Financial Accountant
|PetroChina Canada
|Calgary
|Feb. 5
|Sourcing Specialist (Supply Chain Management)
|PetroChina Canada
|Calgary
|Feb. 5
|4th Class Power Engineer
|Roska DBO
|Grande Prairie
|Feb. 5
|COILED TUBING HEAVY DUTY MECHANIC (EAST SHOP) – (GPC)
|Trican Well Service Ltd.
|Grande Prairie
|Feb. 5
|CEMENT OPERATOR – (EST)
|Trican Well Service Ltd.
|Estevan
|Feb. 4
|Safety and Compliance Coordinator
|Roska DBO
|Ft.McMurray
|Feb. 4
|JOURNEYMAN HEAVY DUTY MECHANIC (EAST SHOP) – (GPC)
|Trican Well Service Ltd.
|Grande Prairie
|Feb. 4
|COILED TUBING OPERATOR – (RDC)
|Trican Well Service Ltd.
|Red Deer
|Feb. 4
|LOGISTICS DRIVER – (RDC)
|Trican Well Service Ltd.
|Red Deer
|Feb. 4
|LOGISTICS DRIVER – (GPC)
|Trican Well Service Ltd.
|Grande Prairie
|Feb. 3
|Summer Student, Corporate Administration
|PetroChina Canada
|Calgary
|Feb. 3
|Heavy Equipment Operator
|Strike Group
|Prince George