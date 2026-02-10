BOE Report

New oil and gas jobs from BOE Report Jobs

Here are the latest oil and gas job postings courtesy BOE Report Jobs.

Posting Date Job Title Company Location
Feb. 9 Project Controller Strike Group High Level
Feb. 6 FRACTURING OPERATOR – (HNT) Trican Well Service Ltd. Hinton
Feb. 5 Entry Level Draftsperson Strike Group Grande Prairie
Feb. 5 Contracts Specialist PetroChina Canada Calgary
Feb. 5 Financial Accountant PetroChina Canada Calgary
Feb. 5 Sourcing Specialist (Supply Chain Management) PetroChina Canada Calgary
Feb. 5 4th Class Power Engineer Roska DBO Grande Prairie
Feb. 5 COILED TUBING HEAVY DUTY MECHANIC (EAST SHOP) – (GPC) Trican Well Service Ltd. Grande Prairie
Feb. 5 CEMENT OPERATOR – (EST) Trican Well Service Ltd. Estevan
Feb. 4 Safety and Compliance Coordinator Roska DBO Ft.McMurray
Feb. 4 JOURNEYMAN HEAVY DUTY MECHANIC (EAST SHOP) – (GPC) Trican Well Service Ltd. Grande Prairie
Feb. 4 COILED TUBING OPERATOR – (RDC) Trican Well Service Ltd. Red Deer
Feb. 4 LOGISTICS DRIVER – (RDC) Trican Well Service Ltd. Red Deer
Feb. 4 LOGISTICS DRIVER – (GPC) Trican Well Service Ltd. Grande Prairie
Feb. 3 Summer Student, Corporate Administration PetroChina Canada Calgary
Feb. 3 Heavy Equipment Operator Strike Group Prince George