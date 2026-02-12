Indigenous communities acquire stakes in 5,000 km of pipelines, expand LNG role, regulator says

Indigenous communities in Canada are increasing their ownership stakes in major energy infrastructure projects, including pipelines and liquefied natural gas (LNG) facilities, according to a report from the Canada Energy Regulator (CER).

Since 2021, Indigenous communities have acquired interests in more than 5,000 kilometres of operating oil and natural gas pipelines, the CER said. Ownership could expand further if the federal government advances plans to increase Indigenous participation in the Trans Mountain Expansion project.

While Indigenous groups are already the third-largest collective owners of clean energy assets in Canada after governments, the report notes growing ownership of fossil fuel infrastructure. Communities hold stakes in operating pipelines, an LNG peaking and storage facility, the Cedar LNG export project under construction, and two proposed LNG export facilities.

The CER said Indigenous communities typically invest in existing pipelines that generate stable revenues, often using government-backed loan guarantees. In LNG projects such as Cedar LNG, Ksi Lisims LNG and NeeStaNan LNG, Indigenous nations are more often involved from the development stage.

Federal and provincial loan guarantee programs have helped reduce financing barriers, improving access to capital and supporting greater Indigenous participation in Canada’s energy sector, the regulator said.

See the CER Market Snapshot here.