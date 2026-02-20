ConocoPhillips considers selling Permian assets worth $2 billion, Bloomberg News reports

The assets, picked up over the years through deals with Concho Resources and Shell, are expected to fetch about $2 billion, the report added.
ConocoPhillips is working with advisers to seek a buyer, with interest expected from strategic as well as private equity suitors, the people said.
Deliberations are at an early stage and the Houston-based company may decide not to sell the assets, they added.
ConocoPhillips in its fourth-quarter earning release said it closed $3.2 billion in asset sales in 2025 and remains on track to meet its $5 billion disposition target by the end of 2026, as it streamlines its business.
ConocoPhillips did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment on the Bloomberg report.
(Reporting by Sumit Saha in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)