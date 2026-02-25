ARC Resources Ltd. announces the closing of its offering of Senior Unsecured Notes

CALGARY, AB, Feb. 25, 2026 /CNW/ – (TSX: ARX) ARC Resources Ltd. (“ARC” or the “Company”) announced today it has closed its previously announced offering of C$950 million aggregate principal amount of senior unsecured notes (the “Offering”), consisting of C$400 million aggregate principal amount of 3.349% Senior Unsecured Notes, Series 5 due 2029 (the “Series 5 Notes”) and C$550 million aggregate principal amount of 4.104% Senior Unsecured Notes, Series 6 due 2033 (the “Series 6 Notes”, together with the Series 5 Notes, the “Notes”). Morningstar DBRS has assigned a rating of BBB with a Stable trend to the Notes.

ARC intends to use the net proceeds of the Offering to fund the redemption of its $450 million aggregate principal amount of 2.354% Series 1 Notes as well as repay the outstanding amounts under ARC’s existing $500 million term loan.

The Notes are direct, senior unsecured obligations of ARC and rank equally and pari passu with all other existing and future unsecured and unsubordinated indebtedness of the Company.

The Notes were offered through a syndicate of agents co-led by CIBC Capital Markets, RBC Capital Markets, and TD Securities.

Forward-looking Information and Statements

This news release contains certain forward-looking information and statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. The use of any of the words “expect,” “anticipate,” “continue,” “estimate,” “objective,” “ongoing,” “may,” “will,” “project,” “should,” “believe,” “plans,” “intends,” “strategy,” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking information or statements. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements. In particular, but without limiting the foregoing, this news release contains forward-looking information pertaining to the intended use of proceeds from the Offering.

The forward-looking information and statements included in this news release are not guarantees of future performance and should not be unduly relied upon. Such information and statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking information or statements, including, but not limited to that the use of proceeds from the Offering may change from that disclosed herein; general business and economic conditions; and those risks detailed in ARC’s most recently filed Management’s Discussion and Analysis and Annual Information Form.

These forward-looking statements and information are based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by ARC, including, but not limited to, the use of proceeds from the Offering. Although ARC believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking statements and information are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements and information as ARC cannot give any assurance that they will prove to be correct. Since forward-looking statements and information address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties.

Readers are cautioned that events or circumstances could cause results to differ materially from those predicted. The forward-looking information and statements contained in this news release speak only as of the date of this news release, and ARC assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise such information or statements to reflect new events or circumstances, except as may be required pursuant to applicable laws.

Credit Ratings

Credit ratings are intended to provide investors with an independent measure of credit quality of an issue of securities. Credit ratings are not recommendations to purchase, hold, or sell securities and do not address the market price or suitability of a specific security for a particular investor. There is no assurance that any rating will remain in effect for any given period of time or that any rating will not be revised or withdrawn entirely by a rating agency in the future if, in its judgment, circumstances so warrant.

About ARC

ARC Resources Ltd. is a pure-play Montney producer and one of Canada’s largest dividend-paying energy companies, featuring low-cost operations. ARC’s investment-grade credit profile is supported by commodity and geographic diversity and robust risk management practices around all aspects of the business. ARC’s common shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ARX.

