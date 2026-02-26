Pentacor Energy Corp. – Property Divestiture

Pentacor Energy Corp. (“Pentacor” or the “Company”) has engaged Sayer Energy Advisors to assist the Company with the farmout or sale of its oil interests located in the Neilburg area of Saskatchewan (the “Property”).

The Company is selling the Property in order to focus its operations on its core assets.

The Property is prospective for oil production from 9 stacked Mannville zones which contain significant oil originally in place, with low recovery factors and opportunities for infill drilling and secondary recovery.

At Neilburg, Pentacor holds a 100% working interest in approximately 16.5 sections as well as a 50% working interest in 6.5 sections of land. The lands are a combination of Crown and Freehold mineral rights.

The stacked Mannville pools at Neilburg contain significant oil originally in place, with low recovery factors and opportunities for infill drilling and secondary recovery. The drilling opportunities include new pools and pool extensions, keying off bypassed oil pay. The prospective zones include targets within the Colony, Upper and Lower McLaren, Sparky, General Petroleum, Rex and Lloydminster formations.

There is ample Mannville development in pools offsetting the Company’s lands at Neilburg from various operators including Baytex Energy Ltd., Canadian Natural Resources Limited, Cenovus Energy Inc., Durham Creek Energy Ltd. and West Lake Energy Corp.

There is currently no production from the Property.

As of February 6, 2026, the Neilburg property had a deemed liability value of $41,100.

Summary information relating to this divestiture is attached to this correspondence. More specific information is available at www.sayeradvisors.com. A package of more detailed confidential information will be sent to any party executing a Confidentiality Agreement (copy attached).

Proposals relating to this process will be accepted until 12:00 pm on Thursday, April 9, 2026.

For further information please feel free to contact: Ben Rye, Sydney Birkett, or Tom Pavic at 403.266.6133.