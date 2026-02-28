President Trump makes statement on United States military combat operations in Iran

The official White House X account released remarks from President Trump early this morning, in regards to the United States combat operations in Iran, which began overnight.

The President appears to be seeking regime change in Iran, and said to the Iranian people: “When we are finished, take over your government. It will be yours to take.”

President Donald J. Trump on the United States military combat operations in Iran: pic.twitter.com/LimJmpLkgZ — The White House (@WhiteHouse) February 28, 2026

Prime Minister Mark Carney has also released a statement about the hostilities: