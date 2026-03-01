TORONTO – Five things to watch for in the Canadian business world in the coming week:

Carney road show

Prime Minister March Carney is on the road this week, looking to grow Canada’s economic ties to countries other than the United States. He began his trip by flying to India and landing in Mumbai before heading to New Delhi. Carney will also visit Australia this week with stops in both Sydney and Canberra before heading to Tokyo on Friday.

Macklem chat

Bank of Canada governor Tiff Macklem will participate in a fireside chat with Sonia Baxendale, chief executive of the Global Risk Institute, in Toronto on Wednesday morning. The appearance comes ahead of the Bank of Canada’s next interest rate announcement set for March 18.

Spin Master results

Toy maker and children’s entertainment company Spin Master Corp. is expected to report its fourth-quarter results and hold a conference call on Thursday morning before markets open. Spin Master is one of several companies owed money by Toys “R” Us Canada, which is operating under court protection from creditors.

South Bow earnings

South Bow Corp., the operator of the Keystone cross-border crude oil pipeline, reports fourth-quarter results on Thursday after the close of markets. The Calgary-based company has said it could leverage its existing infrastructure to send more oil to U.S. markets.

Canadian Natural Resources results

Oil and gas giant Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. reports fourth-quarter results on Friday morning. The Calgary-based company is a major oilsands player and one of the country’s biggest natural gas producers.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 1, 2026.

Companies in this story: (TSX:TOY, TSX:SOBO, TSX:CNQ)