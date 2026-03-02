About 10% of global container fleet caught in Hormuz backup, shipping CEO says

“All of that cargo is going to start backing up” in shipping hubs and key ports in Europe and Asia, Nixon said.
ONE and rival container carriers such as industry leader MSC have stopped booking cargo to the Middle East, said Nixon, who on July 1 is stepping down as CEO of ONE.
The company is a privately held joint venture established by Japanese shipping lines Nippon Yusen Kaisha, Mitsui O.S.K. Lines and K Line.
Industry experts also warned that an extended closure of the Strait of Hormuz would cause oil prices to soar.
“That would create a big energy spike,” Nixon said.
