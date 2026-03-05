Producers and pipeline operators invested $17.9 billion from 2019 to 2023

New numbers show Canada’s oil and gas sector remains far ahead of other industries when it comes to environmental protection spending.

Statistics Canada reports that oil and gas producers and pipeline operators spent $4.3 billion on environmental protection in 2023 — the highest total among the 20 industries surveyed.

The figures capture spending on staff, services, machinery and equipment used to prevent pollution and restore damaged environments.

The investment by oil and gas producers and pipeline operators represents more than one third of total environmental protection spending in Canada.

It’s more than triple the spend of the next-highest industry on the list, mining and quarrying, at $1.3 billion. Coming in third is primary metal manufacturing at $1.1 billion in 2023.

From 2019 to 2023, oil and gas producers and pipeline operators spent $17.9 billion on environmental protection, more than primary metal manufacturers, miners and food manufacturers combined.

In 2023, across sectors businesses spent the most on wastewater management ($3.6 billion), followed by solid waste management ($2.6 billion) and air pollution management ($2.3 billion).

In 2023, Alberta businesses accounted for the largest share of environmental protection spending at 39 per cent, followed by Ontario at 20 per cent.

This article was originally produced by the Canadian Energy Centre. See the original article here.