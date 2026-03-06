QatarEnergy offers 10 LNG tankers for lease amid production halt, soaring shipping rates, sources say

The vessels offered for lease include at least three Q-Flex tankers, with a capacity of approximately 210,000 cubic metres, which are able to carry up to 50% more volume than conventional LNG tankers and are typically used by Qatargas to export its LNG to Europe or Asia.
The others are dual-fuel, two-stroke engine vessels with a capacity of 174,000 cubic metres. Most of the vessels are offered for prompt lease and some from mid-March.
LNG freight rates have soared this week, with Atlantic rates hitting a new week-on-week record, increasing by $221,500/day to $264,250/day, the highest since December 2022, according to data from Spark Commodities. Pacific rates followed suit and rose to $219,250/day.
(Reporting by Marwa Rashad; editing by Kirsten Donovan)