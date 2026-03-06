South Bow boss taking lessons from Keystone XL as it pursues new cross-border project

CALGARY –

The chief executive of South Bow Corp. says spreading out risk among partners and customers will be key if it goes ahead with a new Alberta-U. S. pipeline project.

CEO Bevin Wirzba says that was one of the lessons learned from a past attempt to expand its cross-border system — Keystone XL.

The Calgary-based company, which used to be part of TC Energy Corp., has begun gauging customer interest in its Prairie Connector proposal, which would start in Hardisty, Alta., and carry oilsands crude to various U.S. destinations.

The existing Keystone system starts in the same eastern Alberta town and currently delivers crude to refineries in the U.S. Midwest and Gulf Coast.

Some unused pipe is already in the ground on the Canadian side of the border for the contentious Keystone XL expansion that was nixed five years ago, and permits remain in place for that portion.

Wirzba says South Bow believes its Prairie Connector offering will be able to compete with another cross-border proposal by rival Enbridge Inc. as well as potential Venezuelan supplies flowing into the U.S. Gulf Coast market.

