Statement from the Minister of Energy and Natural Resources in support of strengthening global energy stability

OTTAWA, ON, March 11, 2026 /CNW/ – As a major energy producer and exporter, Canada is well positioned to help support energy stability during a period of heightened volatility in global energy markets, linked to military actions in the Middle East and disruption in the Strait of Hormuz.

The current situation reinforces the fact that our allies are looking for stable, reliable energy suppliers in an increasingly uncertain world. That means doubling down on what Canada can do to enhance energy security at home and abroad.

The Government of Canada has been working since day one to secure Canada as an energy superpower. Through our work to fast-track projects via the Major Projects Office, the Canada–Alberta MOU and other financial tools and regulatory streamlining, we are moving to increase and diversify export capacity, enhance domestic energy security and support our allies across the world.

Canada supports and will participate in multilateral action on global energy security. We are working urgently with Canadian industry to assess the possible pace and scale of Canadian action and will have more to share in the coming days. We are conscious of the significant affordability impacts that energy market fluctuations are having on Canadians at the pumps, and contributions to a more stable market should help alleviate price increases.

