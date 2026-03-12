Shell-led LNG Canada says unplanned flaring event could continue for a week

Shell -led LNG Canada reported on Thursday that an unplanned flaring event occurred a day earlier and is likely to continue for one week.

The LNG project in Kitimat, British Columbia – which began operations in June 2025 – exported six cargoes in the first 12 days of March. The venture can export just under 1.2 million metric tons per month.

* Flaring started late Wednesday; increased noise and visible emissions are expected, the company said in a statement.

* LNG Canada did not immediately respond to a request for comment; BC Hydro, which operates the local electricity grid, did not immediately reply to a question about a power outage nearby earlier this week.

* An industry source told Reuters that it is common to flare gas after a power outage.

(Reporting by Curtis Williams in Houston; Editing by Nathan Crooks and David Gaffen)